Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment On Murder Charges 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment On Murder Charges The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges. Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were all taken into custody Tuesday. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

