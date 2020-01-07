Global  

Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment On Murder Charges

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges.

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were all taken into custody Tuesday.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.
Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment In Disappearance Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney...
CBS 2 - Published

Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



nynewsn

NY News Now Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment In Disappearance Of Missing CT Mother Jennifer Dulos https://t.co/IF14ZVQ6iz 4 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York WATCH CBSN NEW YORK: Fotis Dulos faces arraignment today on murder charges in missing Connecticut mom case.… https://t.co/SIPrsT5Amo 34 minutes ago

_CoolStoryCori_

Cristal, like the Champagne RT @PIX11News: Missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband faces arraignment on murder charges Wednesday Full story: https://t.co/Eac… 53 minutes ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband faces arraignment on murder charges Wednesday Full story:… https://t.co/8WSe0II5G3 1 hour ago

WTNH

WTNH News 8 On Wednesday, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Farber-Dulos will face a judge in… https://t.co/EtnXU70SCx 3 hours ago


Estranged Husband, 2 Others Charged In Murder Of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos [Video]Estranged Husband, 2 Others Charged In Murder Of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos

In Connecticut, there are chilling new details and murder charges in the case of missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:33Published

Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos [Video]Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her murder Tuesday, and he's not the only one in custody; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published

