Highlights of the CES tech show so far

The world’s largest technology show opens its doors on Tuesday, but a number of eye-catching new gadget announcements have already been confirmed.

From concept cars to home assistance robots and foldable devices, here is a look at some of the key announcements from CES so far.

Samsung’s most striking, and also most bizarre, product unveiling was Ballie – a tennis ball-like rolling robot which serves as a home assistance device to control smart home gadgets among other things.

Sony unveiled a concept connected car loaded with sensors and technology from its audio/visual business as part of its own push into mobility.

Foldable phones arrived for the first time in 2019 and, to start 2020, PC-maker Lenovo is bringing the technology to a new laptop.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold has a 13.3-inch folding OLED screen and comes with a wireless Bluetooth keyboard.

Start-up Royole made headlines at CES last year when it beat big-name brands Samsung and Huawei by being the first to announce a foldable smartphone.

Now the firm is back at CES with a new folding device – a smart speaker which includes a flexible screen wrapped around it.