Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MSP said Kevin Bacon's cellphone is what led them to find his body

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
MSP said Kevin Bacon's cellphone is what led them to find his body

MSP said Kevin Bacon's cellphone is what led them to find his body

Michigan State Police says information found on Kevin Bacon&apos;s phone led them to his body three days after Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSP said Kevin Bacon's cellphone is what led them to find his body [Video]MSP said Kevin Bacon's cellphone is what led them to find his body

Michigan State Police says information found on Kevin Bacon's phone led them to his body three days after Christmas.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.