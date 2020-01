Central Florida lawmakers weigh in on recent attacks 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WESH - Duration: 01:29s - Published Central Florida lawmakers weigh in on recent attacks Central Florida lawmakers weigh in on recent attacks 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Central Florida lawmakers weigh in on recent attacks TO KEEP OUR TROOPS SAFE.WESH 2’S HADAS BROWN ISMONITORING THE SITUATION INSTUDIO FOR US THIS MORNING.HADAS: ON THE REPUBLICAN SIDE,WE’RE SEEING SUPPORT FORPRESIDENT TRUMP.OUR DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS MAY BEWAITING TO HEAR WHAT HE HAS TOSAY THIS MORNING BEFORE THEYSHOW THAT, OR OFFER CRITICISM.FROM SENATOR RICK SCOTT, OUR MENAND WOMEN IN UNIFORM ARE THEBEST IN THE WORLD.HE GOES ON TO SAY, THE PRESIDENTHAS PROVEN HE WILL TAKE ANYACTION NECESSARY TO PROTECTTHOSE WHO SERVE, AND THAT IRSHOULD CONSIDER THEIR NEXT MOVEWISELY.SENATOR MARCO RUBIO SAID, THEU.S. WAS PREPARED FOR THEATTACK, AND THE PRESIDENT HAS ABROAD RANGE OF OPTIONS TORESPOND.RUBIO SAYS, HE FEELS CONFIDENTTHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL PURSUEAN APPROPRIATE RESPONSE.ON THE DEMOCRATIC SIDE,REPRESENTATIVE DARREN SOTO SAID,HE’S PRAYING FOR THE SAFETY OFSERVICE MEMBERS IN IRAQ.AND SAYS QUOTE TO THE AMERICANPEOPLE SHAKEN UP BY THIS NEWS,WE ARE HERE FOR YOU AND WILL DOEVERYTHING WE CAN TO KEEP OURBRAVE TROOPS ABROAD OUT OF HARMSWAY.FINALLY, REPRESENTATIVESTEPHANIE MURPHY CALLS ON HERFOLLOWERS TO JOIN HER IN PRAYINGFOR OUR SERVICEMEN ANDDIPLOMATS AND OFFERS A PRAYEFOR A SWIFT AND PEACEFULRESOLUTION TO THIS CRISIS.WE EXPECT MORE REACTIONTHROUGHOUT THE DAY, ANDESPECIALLY, ONCE THE PRESIDENTSPEAKS.ADRIAN: WE’LL BE MONITORING THISSITUATION THROUGHOUT THE DAY.YOU CAN ALWAYS TURN TO WESH.COM,OR THE WESH TWO NEWS APP FOR





