Witness the extreme duties of high-voltage power line electric workers in Vietnam

These high-voltage power line electric workers spend their day hovering tens of metres high while enduring hot temperatures and battling strong winds.

High-voltage power line inspection is one of the world's most high-risk jobs.

To move on high-tension wires these men must climb electric poles tens of metres high.

One mistake can injure or even kill these workers.

34-year-old The from Daklak Province, Vietnam has been working on electric power lines for more than eight years, for four to eight hours a day.

Even eating and drinking on the high-voltage lines until the work is completed.

"The work requires concentration as well as experience," The told Newsflare.

"The strong winds sometimes come unexpectedly, making it difficult to move.

It is very difficult to move when located in the air," he added.