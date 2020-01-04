Global  

Varun, Nora on promotional spree for Street Dancer 3D

Varun, Nora on promotional spree for Street Dancer 3D
SD3D: Varun on training with professionals

Varun Dhawan is currently on a promotional spree for Remo D’Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. A few days...
IndiaTimes - Published

Street Dancer 3D song 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' out

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming dance film 'Street...
IndiaTimes - Published


Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi on promotional spree, twin in black [Video]Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi on promotional spree, twin in black

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’. The actors were seen twinning in black t-shirt with ‘Street Dancer’ written..

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor turn street dancers in Delhi [Video]Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor turn street dancers in Delhi

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor turn street dancers in Delhi #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor #StreetDancer3D #Delhi #Bollywood

