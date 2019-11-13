Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Stephanie Davis praises dad for support in emotional birthday post

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Stephanie Davis praises dad for support in emotional birthday post

Stephanie Davis praises dad for support in emotional birthday post

'Hollyoaks' actress Stephanie Davis has paid tribute to her father with an emotional social media post about the support he gave her through her mental health battle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daughter surprises dad with football tickets ahead of brain surgery [Video]Daughter surprises dad with football tickets ahead of brain surgery

Watch the heart-melting moment Stephanie Harps from Erie, Pennsylvania, surprised her football-loving dad, Bruce, with Pittsburgh Steelers tickets — just days before he would undergo surgery to treat..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:34Published

Rondell And Stephanie Share A Tender Moment...Almost [Video]Rondell And Stephanie Share A Tender Moment...Almost

Stephanie gets emotional as she offers a grieving Rondell her support after Senior's shocking death.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.