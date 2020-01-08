Global  

'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

State television reports that all passengers of the Boeing 737 plane heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were killed.
No survivors after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 passengers and crew on board has crashed...
Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

