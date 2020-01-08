Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Missing Child Alert canceled for Fort Myers girl after she is found

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Missing Child Alert canceled for Fort Myers girl after she is foundThe Lee County Sheriff's Office reports that Charlotte has been found.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Missing Child Alert canceled for Fort Myers girl after she is found

BUT FIRST A CHECK OF WEATHER--WITH FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST TRENTARIC...WE HAVE A BREAKING NEWS UPDATEJUST IN TO THE NEWSROOM-- LEECOUNTY DEPUTIES TELL USMISSING GIRL OUT OF LEECOUNTY... HAS BEEN FOUND.LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ACROSSTHE STATE WERE SEARCHING FOR8-YEAR-OLD CHARLOTE SLOBODZIAN.SHE WENT MISSING IN FORT MYERSLAST NIGHT.BUT... JUST A FEW MINUTES AGO...DEPUTIES SAY SHE WAS FOUND AT ANEIGHBOR’S




You Might Like


Tweets about this

leskary

Leslie Azkary Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Chipley girls found safe; mom in custody https://t.co/npRYQcFhJB 13 hours ago

kingnaji_k

redz fonzarelli Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Chipley girls found safe; mom in custody https://t.co/ZJtwHiUgQ5 19 hours ago

KLR48419969

4God&Country⏳⭐⭐⭐Deboosted RT @Livid2point0: Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Chipley girls found safe; mom in custody https://t.co/Ht33hpZFpr 1 day ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Chipley girls found safe; mom in custody https://t.co/Ht33hpZFpr 1 day ago

dolly19631966

Dolly Loretta Russo JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for… https://t.co/zP2k1rDVTD 1 day ago

vbstweet

Vickie Burns-Sikora IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/2Dv3kw9uSx 2 days ago

ImGreenGuru

Salman Khan سلمان خان सलमान खान 🏳️‍🌈 Just got an AMBER ALERT (where all our mobiles ring like crazy) about a child abduction a while ago, scared the shi… https://t.co/jqOZiblFtf 2 days ago

sexyangel_6

dolores pereira IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/Rm1SeMBhnp 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tommy Bohannon Foundation host county-wide 'Man Up' seminars [Video]Tommy Bohannon Foundation host county-wide 'Man Up' seminars

150 male athletes from Dunbar, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, and South Fort Myers high schools will participate in the seminar.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Tommy Bohannon Foundation host county-wide 'Man Up' seminars [Video]Tommy Bohannon Foundation host county-wide 'Man Up' seminars

150 male athletes from Dunbar, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, and South Fort Myers high schools will participate in the seminar.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.