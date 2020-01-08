Missing Child Alert canceled for Fort Myers girl after she is found 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:25s - Published The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports that Charlotte has been found. The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports that Charlotte has been found.

Missing Child Alert canceled for Fort Myers girl after she is found BUT FIRST A CHECK OF WEATHER--WITH FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST TRENTARIC...WE HAVE A BREAKING NEWS UPDATEJUST IN TO THE NEWSROOM-- LEECOUNTY DEPUTIES TELL USMISSING GIRL OUT OF LEECOUNTY... HAS BEEN FOUND.LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ACROSSTHE STATE WERE SEARCHING FOR8-YEAR-OLD CHARLOTE SLOBODZIAN.SHE WENT MISSING IN FORT MYERSLAST NIGHT.BUT... JUST A FEW MINUTES AGO...DEPUTIES SAY SHE WAS FOUND AT ANEIGHBOR’S







