Feeling sluggish and unmotivated at work? Now may be the best time to start looking for a new job

HIRING 716 IS OUR COMMITMENT TO CONNECTING YOU WITH JOBS OPPORTUNITIES. AND IF YOU'RE ON THE HUNT THIS YEAR -- A NEW STUDY SAYS SUGGESTS YOU SHOULD GET INTO CODING. U-S NEWS AND WORLD REPORT LISTS SOFTWARE DEVELOPER AS THE BEST JOB FOR 2020. THIS IS THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW THAT HAS TOPPED THEIR LIST. THE REST OF THE TOP FIVE JOBS ARE ALL IN HEALTHCARE. THEY ARE DENTIST -- PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT -- ORTHODONTIST AND NURSE PRACTITIONER. AND IT TURNS OUT THAT RIGHT NOW MAY BE THE BEST TIME FOR YOU TO START THAT JOB SEARCH! THIS TIME OF YEAR -- THERE'S A SPIKE IN THE NUMBER OF JOB POSTINGS... MAKING JANUARY AND FEBRUARY THE MOST POPULAR TIMES FOR PEOPLE TO SEARCH FOR A NEW JOB. 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER REBECCA THORNBURG SHOWS US WHAT YOU CAN DO TO GET YOUR SEARCH OFF TO THE RIGHT START. FELLING SLUGGISH AND UNMOTIVATED AT WORK? NOW MAY BE THE TIME TO START LOOKING FOR A NEW ONE. "WHEN'S SOMEONE IS STUCK IN A RUT FEELING BORED IN THEIR JOB OR THEY DON'T LIKE THE CULTURE THEY ARE NOT FELLING CHALLENGED.. THAT'S WHEN YOU WANT TO START THINKING ABOUT THE NEXT OPPORTUNITY." ACCORDING TO THE U-S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS-- THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN THE BUFFALO AREA IS AT 4.4 PERCENT. THAT'S WAY DOWN FROM A DECADE AGO, WHEN IT WAS 8.7 PERCENT. LAUREN LEWIS-- A PARTNER AT STAFF BUFFALO SAYS THE JOB MARKET IS GREAT RIGHT NOW BUT YOU SHOULD ALWAYS KNOW WHAT OPPORTUNITIES ARE OUT THERE. SOMETIMES HAVING CONVERSATIONS WITH PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT DIFFERENT CONVERSATIONS WITH PEOPLE WHAT OTHER PEOPLE DO CAN HELP YOU LEARN MORE SO WHAT CAN YOU DO TO GET YOUR SEARCH STARTED? THINK ABOUT WHAT YOU WOULD WANT TO DO THIS OF COMPANY YOU WANT CULTURE IS THERE A COMPANY LOCALLY TO HAVE WHAT YOU WANT LEWIS SAYS YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT BOTH COMPANY WEBSITE AND SITES LIKE LINKEDIN. THEY CAN BOTH HELP YOU FIND JOBS AND NETWORK. ONCE YOU DO YOUR RESEARCH-- YOU SHOULD SIT DOWN WITH SOMEONE AT THE COMPANY TO GET THEIR PERSPECTIVE. PICK THEIR BRAIN ABOUT THE JOB OPENING AND FIND OUT MORE ABOUT IT... WHY IT'S OPEN, IF THEY ARE INTERVIEWING PEOPLE AND THAT PERSON CAN HELP GET YOUR RESUME IN FRONT OF SOMEONE A PART OF THAT JOB HUNT IS HAVING AN AWESOME RESUME TO SEND TO PERSPECTIVE EMPLOYERS. AND I DID A SERIES CALLED HIRING HOW TOS LAST FALL WITH CAREER COACH CATHY LANZALACO! IF YOU HEAD TO THE HIRING 716 SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE -- YOU'LL FIND THEM UNDER THE "HIRING HOW-TO'S" TAB! THERE ARE ALSO TIPS ON GETTING READY FOR THE INTERVIEW... AND MORE FROM THE PROS TO MAKE SURE YOU LAND THE JOB.





