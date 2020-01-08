Global  

Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board

Ukrainian International Airlines said its Boeing 737-800 jet disappeared from radar just minutes after departing from an airport in Tehran.
Ukrainian plane crashes after take off from Iran

Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 180 people on board, crashed on Wednesday...
Sify - Published

Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, kills all 176 onboard (3rd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from...
Sify - Published


KAS69475978

KAS RT @myjourneymyself: A Ukrainian airplane w/180 passengers & crew crashed in Tehran, the same night Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq… 8 seconds ago

AaronOneil567

Aaron 🇬🇧 Ukrainian plane crashes in Tehran but Iran claims it was a coincidence https://t.co/G22sUd8aH7 9 seconds ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz No survivors after Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran https://t.co/8bJbm430sy via @nypost 11 seconds ago

wyattcooke4

wyattcooke RT @AFP: #UPDATE All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane are killed when it crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran, Irani… 13 seconds ago

oladapomakinde

Oladapo Makinde RT @Timcast: Plane crashes are beyond incredibly rare Considering what is going on, considering the revised statement and now this I thin… 17 seconds ago

Haron_Getui

The General 🇰🇪 RT @ABC: Smouldering debris is seen on the ground in the aftermath of a Ukrainian-flagged Boeing 737 crash in Tehran. https://t.co/dSe2fOMN… 19 seconds ago

SundayObaji3

Sunday Obaji RT @canneyoung1: Iran accidentally, shot down a Ukrainian 737 airliner with 180 passengers and crew all dead. https://t.co/37uQtQrsli 20 seconds ago

OooAuto

Gita Renik 🎶 RT @mani_khan_1: All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane are killed when it crashes shortly after taking off from Tehran, Iran.… 24 seconds ago


'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran [Video]'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

State television reports that all passengers of the Boeing 737 plane heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran

All 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeover on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev, Ukraine. Libby Hogan reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

