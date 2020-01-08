|
Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3'
|
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3'
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted his "Dabangg 3" co-star Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car, that costs over Rs 1 crore, after the success of the film.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Salman Khan, known for presenting his colleagues and friends with generous gifts, surprised his...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Hindu
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this