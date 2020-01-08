Global  

Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus to express solidarity with students

Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus to express solidarity with students

Deepika visited JNU campus on Tuesday evening and extended her support to those who had gathered to protest the violence that happened inside the campus on Sunday evening.
#JNUAttack : #BoycottChhapaak trends as Deepika Padukone visits JNU students and faculties to extend solidarity

#JNUAttack : Deepika Padukone visits JNU students and faculties to extend solidarity
Bollywood Life - Published

Kangana's sister slams Deepika's JNU visit

Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) yesterday and stood in solidarity with the students.
IndiaTimes - Published


JMevada

B-Town, social media reacts after #DeepikaPadukone visits JNU campus; hashtags like #ISupportDeepika, #BoycottChhapaak trend

Aminfromkent

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visits India's JNU campus where students were attacked

Ajaychennai2

"Deepika Padukone's PR stunt at JNU gets endorsement from Pakistan. Here is how it unfolded" "Deepika Padukone visits JNU"

PhilosphusRegem

A major support to those opposing ABVP terrorism at JNU. Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus in Delhi, stands united with students

SajidaTimol

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visits India's JNU campus where students were attacked


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU

Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked attackers.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

