Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada

Meghan Markle Reveals Archie's Favorite Part of Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Christmas vacation with Archie in Canada.

Their first official business back in London was of course, thanking Canada.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Tweets about this

easyblinds

easyblinds #MeghanMarkle reveals son #ArchieHarrison loves to #sleep on his dad #PrinceHarry’s chest. @TheSun… https://t.co/ngJSHWxqCa 1 hour ago

HelloHkittybaby

Duchess Kate Fan Meghan Markle reveals what impressed baby son Archie during Canada trip https://t.co/fpt8ZUnjjS via @ 2 hours ago

Janewhitt5

Jane Whitt wow Labour MPs are touchy 😏 “Archie just loved it over there” Blimey a 7 mth baby fully conversing. That kid is baby Einstein 🙄 he’s a 7 mths… https://t.co/1JxQuRPfQO 2 hours ago

Kiarachanel88

Kiara RT @ELLEUK: Duchess Meghan Reveals Son Archie Was Awestruck By Canada During Their Royal Break https://t.co/TiBP95GAEU 2 hours ago

ELLEUK

ELLEUK Duchess Meghan Reveals Son Archie Was Awestruck By Canada During Their Royal Break https://t.co/TiBP95GAEU 3 hours ago

EnStars

ENSTARS Meghan Markle Reveals Baby Archie's Cute Reaction in Visit to Canada https://t.co/0dYNVpBOKy https://t.co/neSDWfbq3P 4 hours ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Meghan Markle reveals what impressed baby son Archie during Canada trip https://t.co/p5y5BhJGDH https://t.co/3fXEVce38Y 8 hours ago

tia48544709

🐝🍯Meghive📣 RT @HelloCanada: Archie loved Canada! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦https://t.co/wth1AboMlD 9 hours ago


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a relaxing stay in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what one royal expert thinks their next steps will be.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie. But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

