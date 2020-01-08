Global  

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is going to be colder with highs only in the teens.

At least the wind will be dying down through the afternoon.

In other words it will actually feel like January.

Tonight, the clouds will come back, but our temperatures will actually be slowly going up through the night.

Warm temperatures return quickly Thursday with highs back near 40 as a warm front lifts through.

A light mix or rain will develop & then taper off into Thursday evening.

Temperatures will fall through the day Friday with daytime highs in the mid 30s.

Colder weather returns for the weekend.

The Tundra will be frozen at kickoff on Sunday, but it won't be that cold with temps in the mid-20s.

We're also watching the for the chance some snow as a couple of systems move across the Great Lakes this weekend into next week.

Stay tuned!!
