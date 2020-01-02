Global  

Wiley blasts Stormzy's mum in new diss track!

Wiley blasts Stormzy's mum in new diss track!Wiley references Stormzy's mum in his new diss track'Eediyat Skengman 2'.
Wiley releases new diss track that threatens Stormzy's mum

Grime veteran has been criticising the younger artist for collaborating with Ed Sheeran, while...
Independent - Published


Wiley slams Stormzy as 'worse than Ed Sheeran' on diss track [Video]Wiley slams Stormzy as 'worse than Ed Sheeran' on diss track

Wiley takes aim at Stormzy once again after Twitter spat with diss track 'Eediyat Skengman'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Wiley and Stormzy locked in Twitter feud [Video]Wiley and Stormzy locked in Twitter feud

Wiley and Stormzy are beefing on Twitter after the former refuted the latter's claim that he prevented Jay Z rapping on an Ed Sheeran song.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

