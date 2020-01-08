Global  

UK and EU have unbreakable bond says EU Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the ties between the UK and the European Union will continue to be "unbreakable" even after Brexit.

She told an audience at the London School of Economics, that January 31 - Britain's exit day - would be a "tough and emotional day".

But she added: "When the sun rises again on February 1, the United Kingdom and the European Union will still be the best of friends and partners...The bonds between us will still be unbreakable." Report by Thomasl.

