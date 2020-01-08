The Best in Class Cars of 2019

Euro NCAP publishes its Best in Class for 2019.

Fifty-five cars were assessed among which forty-one achieved the top accolade.

This makes 2019 one of the most impressive years on record since Euro NCAP started to evaluate consumer safety of cars on the European market.

Mercedes-Benz regained its crown in the best performing Small Family Car category.

The CLA is the sporty alternative to the A-Class Sedan, the winner of last year’s Best in Class.

It achieved a score of more than 90 percent in three of the four areas of safety and delivered the best overall rating of the year.

Remarkably, Mercedes-Benz launched five more five-star vehicles in 2019, all with outstanding crash protection and driver assistance technology.