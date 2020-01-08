Global  

Arraignment Day In Missing CT Mom Case

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
Arraignment Day In Missing CT Mom Case

Arraignment Day In Missing CT Mom Case

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges.

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent Mawhinney were all taken into custody Tuesday.

CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.
