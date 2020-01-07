Global  

Community Rallies Behind Officer Shot In Waseca

Community Rallies Behind Officer Shot In Waseca

Community Rallies Behind Officer Shot In Waseca

Christiane Cordero reports on how the southern Minnesota community is pulling together to help the family of Arik Matson (2:11).

8, 2020
Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca [Video]Community Honors Officer Shot In Waseca

A community is anxiously waiting for updates about a police officer shot in the head during a call in southern Minnesota, reports Mary McGuire (2:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 7, 2020

Injured Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson Is Beloved By His Community [Video]Injured Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson Is Beloved By His Community

As a DARE Representative, Matson taught young students about making healthy life decisions, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (1:12). WCCO 4 News At 5 - January 7, 2020

