Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched

Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched

Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched

BHARAT BANDH: VIOLENT CLASHES IN MALDA, JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE GHOSH FILES FRESH POLICE COMPLAINT, DELHI COURT DIRECTS URGENT MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR BHIM ARMY CHIEF, SENSATIONAL TWIST IN MUZAFFARPUR SHELTER CASE, IRAN CLAIMS 80 'AMERICAN TERRORISTS' KILLED IN STRIKE, IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SPEAKS AFTER MISSILE STRIKE ON US, IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SPEAKS AFTER MISSILE STRIKE ON US, TRUMP TWEETS 'ALL IS WELL!' AFTER IRAN ATTACK

AFTER IRAN ATTACK ,
Violence, arson across West Bengal as strikers try to enforce bandh; 55 arrested in Kolkata

Incidents of violence and arson were reported from various parts of West Bengal with buses, a police...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bengal boils in violence; 55 arrested in Kolkata

Incidents of violence and arson were reported from various parts of West Bengal with buses, a police...
IndiaTimes - Published


Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions, violent clashes in Malda | Oneindia News [Video]Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions, violent clashes in Malda | Oneindia News

THE BHARAT BANDH CALLED BY 10 CENTRAL TRADE UNIONS EXCEPT THE RSS-AFFILIATED BHARATIYA MAZDOOR SANGH BEGAN AT 6 AM TODAY. THE NATIONWIDE STRIKE IS AGAINST GOVERNMENT'S DISINVESTMENT, PRIVATISATION AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:59Published

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News [Video]Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

