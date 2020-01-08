Bharat Bandh: Violent clashes erupted in West Bengal's Malda, buses & police vehicle torched

BHARAT BANDH: VIOLENT CLASHES IN MALDA, JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE GHOSH FILES FRESH POLICE COMPLAINT, DELHI COURT DIRECTS URGENT MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR BHIM ARMY CHIEF, SENSATIONAL TWIST IN MUZAFFARPUR SHELTER CASE, IRAN CLAIMS 80 'AMERICAN TERRORISTS' KILLED IN STRIKE, IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SPEAKS AFTER MISSILE STRIKE ON US, IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER SPEAKS AFTER MISSILE STRIKE ON US, TRUMP TWEETS 'ALL IS WELL!'

Incidents of violence and arson were reported from various parts of West Bengal with buses, a police...

Incidents of violence and arson were reported from various parts of West Bengal with buses, a police...