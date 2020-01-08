Global  

'All is well' | President Trump responds after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops

'All is well' | President Trump responds after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops

Hours after two U.S. air bases were under attack in Iraq, President Donald Trump took to social media to say &quot;all is well,&quot; for the United States.

Story: https://wfts.tv/301pwtd
President Trump says "all is well" after Iran attack

President Trump is expected to speak to the nation Wednesday morning about Iran's attacks on two...
CBS News - Published

Iran Attacks US Air Bases In Iraq With Ballistic Missiles

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran carried out multiple ballistic missile attacks on two air bases...
RTTNews - Published


Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it &apos;a slap in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

