Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Occurred on January 2, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A fire twister and fire tornado on Kangaroo Island during a devastating bushfire."
0
'Fire twisters' form on ravaged Australian island

New video has emerged of a so-called ‘fire twister’ or ‘firenado’ forming on Kangaroo Island...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •SBS


Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers assessing damage from devastating fires

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) is assessing damage caused to its timber plantations...
Proactive Investors - Published


UsagiiFamuu

Kumaaaa ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ RT @abcadelaide: Incredible footage of a so-called "fire twister" on #KangarooIsland has revealed the intensity of the flames burning near… 3 hours ago

kimsuwater

프라이빗 RT @luckytran: It is utterly heartbreaking seeing the places of your childhood being destroyed. This is a "fire twister" on Kangaroo Islan… 6 hours ago

WesGaige

Wesson Gaige Fire tornado caught on camera on Kangaroo Island as Australian wildfires rage https://t.co/6frqzLD9Pd 12 hours ago

mirandakennySA

Miranda Kenny RT @susanamet: Kangaroo Island resident Brenton captured this footage of a "fire twister" https://t.co/fZUZrBC6BT #safires #KangarooIsland… 14 hours ago

che_cedeno

Chyrel Garma Fire tornado caught on camera on Kangaroo Island as Australian wildfires rage https://t.co/Y0EmNK8Qse 1 day ago


WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island [Video]WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island

The wildfires in Australia have taken a toll on animals. Here's a look at those who are helping the animals on Kangaroo Island.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:58Published

Escaping a Fire Storm on Kangaroo Island [Video]Escaping a Fire Storm on Kangaroo Island

Occurred on January 3, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A bushfire engulfing house on a farm on Kangaroo Island with people inside and the escape. The owner of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 09:09Published

