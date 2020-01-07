Global  

WEB EXTRA: Punta Ventana Destroyed By Earthquake in Puerto Rico

BEFORE AND AFTER: An earthquake on Monday destroyed Punta Ventana, a natural rock formation in Puerto Rico.

Take a look at what's left.
