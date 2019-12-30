

Tweets about this NewsR Europe should stop listening to Clowns says iran's Javad Zarif: https://t.co/25khps2KBJ #QasemSoleimani 2 minutes ago Gigiolmeda Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister just said “Europe can play a usual role by informing the US of the serious errors… https://t.co/98VD8GzspF 3 minutes ago Alasdair McN "La Lotta Continua" ☭ Red Tide ☭ Europe should tell US to stop listening to clowns: Iran’s Zarif https://t.co/1KxjEBtPkh via @YouTube 22 minutes ago