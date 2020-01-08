Kanimozhi defends Deepika over ‘Chhapaak boycott’ call, BJP opposes JNU visit 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:11s - Published Kanimozhi defends Deepika over ‘Chhapaak boycott’ call, BJP opposes JNU visit Standing solidly behind actor Deepika Padukone, DMK leader Kanimozhi said the campaign to boycott the actor will make people like her go and watch her movies. 0

