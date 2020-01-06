Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rising tensions with Iran impacting price of oil

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Rising tensions with Iran impacting price of oil

Rising tensions with Iran impacting price of oil

Rising tensions with Iran are impacting the price of crude oil, which impacts gas prices.

Although the U.S. has seen minimal changes, oil analysts say that could always change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil price keeps rising, industry frets over Iran-US conflict

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — The global benchmark for crude oil rose above $70 a barrel on...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Oil price fallout from US-Iran escalation has been minimal thus far

Oil and gasoline prices have remained relatively flat despite rising tensions between the US and...
SmartBrief - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamFahadqureshi

Fahad Qureshi With rising tensions between US & Iran. Pakistan is ready to play its role towards peace. Pakistan stands still on… https://t.co/UKman5UrS0 49 seconds ago

UNTVNewsRescue

UNTV News and Rescue Amid the rising tensions between the two countries, the UNTV news reached out to a Filipino worker in Iran to get a… https://t.co/fyymm8VoBm 6 minutes ago

EricNews8

Eric Kahnert I know a lot of you are concerned about the rising tensions with Iran .. we have all the updates now on @CBS8 .. as… https://t.co/LzapuEuXVa 10 minutes ago

MajikElf711

MajikElf5050 RT @RighteousBabe4: With the world on edge over rising tensions in the Middle East, one leader seems unfazed: Russia’s Vladimir Putin. http… 11 minutes ago

wosqaa2wXcQRRMa

Юля Нестер RT @layanwkm: With the rising tensions between Iran & the USA, the benchmark for crude oil rose by more than 4% Oil shipments could be at r… 16 minutes ago

gatubela2424

Gata loca RT @business: With the world on edge over rising tensions in the Middle East, Putin is pushing ahead with his own agenda in the region http… 18 minutes ago

WickTheScout

Joshua Wick The military nor any social media for that matter should not be posting anything concernimg numbers of troops being… https://t.co/bZTAtVLpDp 21 minutes ago

ThuyBichPhamBNG

Thuy Bich Pham RT @erinmcunningham: In the aftermath of the crash, Ukraine has banned all flights from Iranian air space, a move also taken by several oth… 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

War and peace: shares ride Mideast rollercoaster [Video]War and peace: shares ride Mideast rollercoaster

European stocks recovered from early losses Wednesday as traders started to hope that Mideast tension might not slide straight into war. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Wall Street Slips With Investor Focus On Middle East [Video]Wall Street Slips With Investor Focus On Middle East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes declined on Tuesday as investor caution persisted amid the U.S.-Iran standoff, and energy shares fell as oil prices gave back some recent gains. Exxon..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.