Carlos Ghosn press conference: I was interrogated for up to eight hours a day



Tweets about this 🅺🆂🅰4🅴🆅🅴🆁🇸🇦🐺 RT @cnni: BREAKING: Fugitive ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn trashes Nissan and Japan's legal system in bizarre press conference https://t.… 4 seconds ago Melissa RT @BBCWorld: Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he was "brutally" arrested and "interrogated up to 8 hours a day" in Japan, in firs… 5 seconds ago John Rosevear RT @NathanBomey: Based on Carlos Ghosn's animated, contentious and bitter remarks during this press conference, I'd say it's more evident t… 7 seconds ago CNN International BREAKING: Fugitive ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn trashes Nissan and Japan's legal system in bizarre press confere… https://t.co/myKQ3W8OKy 23 seconds ago Road & Track Watch Carlos Ghosn defend himself live in his press conference. https://t.co/62vVBaXsZh https://t.co/PZCq2ptbyv 23 seconds ago Jay RT @euronews: Carlos #Ghosn: "This was not about justice. This was, as I felt, I was a hostage of a country that I have served for 17 years… 25 seconds ago RuinDig RT @james_riney: Carlos Ghosn comes out swinging, live at a press conference in Beirut. https://t.co/rDlx1rBreA 30 seconds ago keiko tsutsumi Carlos Ghosn protests innocence at first press conference since fleeing Japan - business live https://t.co/A19PHG87mx 37 seconds ago