Bloomberg Stresses Business Experience

On Wednesday, Michael Bloomberg stressed business experience as a way to beat Donald Trump.

Bloomberg said his strengths are a successful career in business and three terms as mayor of New York.

Bloomberg's policy positions are largely in line with the Democratic Party mainstream.

Business Insider reports that Bloomberg is a billionaire and former Republican.

He said nominating someone without business experience would help Trump.

Bloomberg said he has been creating jobs his "whole career.
U.S. candidate Bloomberg says business experience is key to beating Trump

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday unveiled an economic strategy based on...
Reuters - Published


