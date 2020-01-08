Bloomberg Stresses Business Experience

On Wednesday, Michael Bloomberg stressed business experience as a way to beat Donald Trump.

Bloomberg said his strengths are a successful career in business and three terms as mayor of New York.

Bloomberg's policy positions are largely in line with the Democratic Party mainstream.

Business Insider reports that Bloomberg is a billionaire and former Republican.

He said nominating someone without business experience would help Trump.

Bloomberg said he has been creating jobs his "whole career.