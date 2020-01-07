Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Wurtzel&apos;s childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan.

7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed author behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostExtraHaaretzUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBC.caJust JaredAceShowbizNYTimes.com


Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation, dies at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe WrapJust JaredNYTimes.comBBC NewsThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52 [Video]'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Wurtzel's childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.