Boris Johnson condems Iranian missile strikes

Boris Johnson condems Iranian missile strikes

Boris Johnson condems Iranian missile strikes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemns Iranian missile strikes on US bases, saying the deepening crisis must be de-escalated as soon as possible.

He adds that steps are being taken to protect British interests in the region, including the relocation of non-essential personnel.
