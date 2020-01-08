Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

The grim task of retrieving and identifying dozens of bodies scattered across an Iranian field after a plane crashed killing all 176 people on board.

The Boeing 737 came down early on Wednesday (January 8), shortly after take-off from Tehran en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Its carrier, Ukraine International Airlines, said the plane was only three years old and was last serviced just two days ago.

Iranian media quoted a local aviation official as saying the pilot did not declare an emergency.

Among the dead are 82 people from Iran, 63 Canadians, 11 from Ukraine, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons.

The airline's president offered his condolences to the victims' families.

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) UIA PRESIDENT, EVGENY DYKHNE, SAYING: "On behalf of our company, I offer deep condolences to the families of the people who were on board, to everyone close to them.

It was one of our best planes, with an excellent, trustworthy crew." It begs the question - what caused one of Ukraine's 'best planes' to crash?

The Ukrainian embassy to Iran initially said engine failure was to blame, rather than a missile attack or terrorism.

But that statement was later withdrawn - on the orders of the Iranian authorities, according to an embassy official.

The airline said it's doing everything possible to determine the cause.

The investigation will involve U.S. manufacturer Boeing and national authorities.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said one of the plane's two black boxes had been found.

But one local news agency quoted the head of the country's civil aviation authority as saying Iran would not give the black box to Boeing.

The fallout from the crash threatens to worsen relations between Iran and the United States which are already in crisis.

This aviation disaster came on the same night Iran launched missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq, in relation for a U.S. drone strike last week that killed an Iranian military commander.

Major airlines around the world have cancelled flights to Iran and Iraq and re-routed others away from both countries' airspace.