Federal judge dismisses Dunbar sludge lawsuit

PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN FORT MYERSARE WEIGHING THEIR OPTIONS THISMORNING... AFTER A JUDGEDISMISSED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THECITY OVER THE DUNBAR SLUDGESITE.SOME NEIGHBORS FILED THE SUITLAST YEAR.THEY CLAIMED THE CITY DUMPEDTOXIC SLUDGE WITHOUT NOTIFYINGNEIGHBORS... AND DID SO FOR*YEARS.THEY ALSO SAY THE SLUDGE CAUSEDHEALTH ISSUES.THE CASE COULD MOVE TO STATECOURT, ACCORDING TO THEATTORNEY... OR THEY CAN FILE ANAPPEAL.THE SITE HAS SINCE BEEN CLEANEDUP AND THERE ARE NOW PLANS





