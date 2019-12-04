Statue on domestic violence in Minnesota

Is new on daybreak new on daybreak áá oftentimes a person involved in domestic violence can feel like they're trapped... and there's a certain statutue in minnesota law, that can help them get a new start.

This paperwork right here is what victims can fill out and give to their landlord so they can break their lease.

A lot of rentals require a lease.

But under this statute, victims of domestic assult, sexual assualt or stalking can actually get out of their lease if they're fleeing for safety.

After the victim has relocated, they have the option of the safe at home program.

This protects their new address and is administered from the office of the minnesota secretary of state.

This all opens doors to victims and their families to feel safe again and regain their independence.

But jodi with the womens shelter and support center says this isnt always an easy thing "it's overwhelming when you think about it.

When you think of all the things you have to do as a victim when you're leaving your home.

You're not just leaving your home á you're possibly switching schools, you're pulling your children out of a life they've known for their entire life, a life you've known for your entire life."

Jodi recommends talking with a domestic violence advocate and they can help the victim of assault break out of their lease.

