Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires

Scientists believe the devastating Australian wildfires have its roots in climate change.

Amaze Lab’s Justin Kircher explains.
Why the fires in Australia are so bad

The devastating start to the fire season confirmed what scientists have been predicting: that...
Seattle Times - Published

Aussie PM defends response to fires; weather brings respite

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his leadership and his government's record on...
Newsday - Published


PaigeLemen

Paige Lemen @marenbeatrice Ive heard plenty that they don't believe human are responsible because a lot of us may sound like we… https://t.co/Tc54UyFK2g 9 minutes ago

CashTumbles

Cash Tumbles @CNN CNN uses the word of one climatologist who works for a reinsurance company & states "Direct links to climate c… https://t.co/exXK6iWbuo 17 minutes ago

IntrepidGabe

Gabe RT @itsjuststuff: @russellcrowe The war on coal started in sweden in the 1970's as a way to get sweden to take up nuclear power. Original r… 39 minutes ago

MattJacques

Matt Jacques 🌾📸 @bjames280961 @billrobs @JunkScience Funny, I often hear that climate 'alarmists' want to take us "back to the ston… https://t.co/u71zLBK8Q4 1 hour ago

Shoeshinegirl57

Shoeshinegirl ALL USA SCIENTISTS who believe climate change IS REAL should seriously move to a country that BELIEVES IN SCIENCE &… https://t.co/XOtPyMdktz 1 hour ago

KrebsKatja

KatjaKrebs RT @gavinesler: This is how false equivalence and “balance” works. On the one hand the climate scientists of the UN panel on climate change… 1 hour ago

JoeBlac76575191

💧Joe Black @cazhaz007 @JohnLHiggins2 @AmieWohrer @DonaldJTrumpJr I’ve read this article and others. They disagree on methodolo… https://t.co/b6mlhVTopJ 3 hours ago

itsjuststuff

Truth&Justice @russellcrowe The war on coal started in sweden in the 1970's as a way to get sweden to take up nuclear power. Orig… https://t.co/4mRr0scV4I 4 hours ago


Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals [Video]Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Australia's Leaders Say 'No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires' [Video]Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires"

Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

