McDonalds impossible task for Impossible Foods 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published McDonalds impossible task for Impossible Foods EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a coveted deal to supply McDonald’s with plant-based burgers, telling Reuters it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the world’s No. 1 fast-food chain. David Pollard reports. 0

