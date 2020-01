13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Jan. 8, 2020 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:11s - Published The Jan. 8, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. The Jan. 8, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

TOMORROW AS A WEATHER SYSTEMSWINGS THROUGH THE WEST ANDDELIVERS THE CHANCE OF A SPOTTYRAIN SHOWER TO LAS VEGASTHURSDAY AFTERNOONAND EVENING.A COATING OF SNOW IS POSSIBLEABOVE 4,000 FEET.HIGHS WILL BE LIMITED TO THEMID 50S.LOWS THURSDAY NIGHT DIP TO THEMID 30S, WHERE THEY'LLSTAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND.NORTH GUSTS TO 25 MPH ON FRIDAYWILL ACCENTUATE THE COLD AIRAND KEEP HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.THE WEEKEND LOOKS PARTLY CLOUDYAND CHILLY.WAKE-UP TEMPERATURES IN THE MID30S WILL YIELD TO DAYTIME HIGHSINTHE MID 50S.THAT WILL LIKELY BE THE CASEEARLY NEXT WEEK.OUR NEXT SYSTEM MOVES IN ONTUESDAY WITH THE SLIM CHANCE OFA STRAY SHOWER AND ARETURN OF 20 MPH BREEZES ANDSOME MORE CLOUDS.





