Consumer Reports: Bias vehicle crash testing

AND IN THIS MORNING'S OPERATIONSAFE ROADS REPORT -- WEARE TALKING ABOUT CRASH TESTDUMMIES.MARK HAS THE STORY FROM CONSUMERREPORTS...OVER THE YEARS THEY'VECONTRIBUTED TO MAKING CARS SAFERFOR EVERYONE.BUT A CONSUMER REPORTSINVESTIGATION FOUND ATROUBLING FLAW COULD RESULT INPOTENTIALLY DEADLYCONSEQUENCES.YOU MIGHT THINK THAT BY THELOOKS OF THIS CRASH TEST DUMMYIT WOULDREPRESENT A WIDE RANGE OFDRIVERS.BUT DESPITE THEIR BLANK FACESAND ANDROGENOUS FEATURES, MOSTDUMMIES USED IN AUTO CRASH TESTSREPRESENT A VERY SPECIFIC TYPEOFDRIVER -- AN AVERAGE ADULT MALE-- WHICH RESEARCHERS SAY POSE ASAFETY RISK TO WOMEN.CHYRON: DAVID FRIEDMAN, CONSUMERREPORTS ADVOCACY EXPERT "THEREARE NO CRASH TEST DUMMIES THATREPRESENT THEAVERAGE FEMALE IN OUR COUNTRY,AND THAT'S DESPITE THE FACT THATWOMEN ARE NEARLY HALF THEDRIVERS AND ARE MORE THAN HALFTHE POPULATION."RESULTS FROM SAFETY CRASH TESTSLIKE THIS ONE HAVE A DIRECTIMPACT ON HOW CARS ARE DESIGNEDTO MAKE THEM SAFER.BUT IF SAFETY TESTS PRIORITIZEADULT MEN, WHAT DOES THAT MEANFOR WOMEN?A RECENT STUDY FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA REVEALS ASEAT BELT-WEARING WOMAN IS 73-PERCENT MORE LIKELY TO BESERIOUSLY INJURED IN A FRONTALCAR CRASH THAN A MAN.

"THIS HASBEEN A CLEAR PROBLEM SINCE ATLEAST THE 1980S BACK WHEN THEREGULATORS ACTUALLY FIRST ASKEDFOR THERE TO BE DUMMIESSTARTING TO REPRESENT WOMEN --WHAT THEY GOT WAS A SCALED- DOWNVERSION OF A MALE DUMMY THATTODAY IS SO SMALL THAT REALLY ITREPRESENTS A YOUNG TEENAGER."AUTOMAKERS DISAGREE THAT ACHANGE WOULD HELP.

THE AUTOALLIANCE, A US AUTOMAKER TRADEGROUP, TOLD CR THEY DO NOTBELIEVE A FEMALE DUMMY WOULD BEUSEFUL BECAUSE THE CURRENTAMERICAN FEMALE IS CLOSER INHEIGHT AND WEIGHT TO THE MALEDUMMY CURRENTLY USED FORTESTING.BUT CONSUMER REPORTS SAYSCARMAKERS AND CRASH TESTERS NEEDTO CONSIDER MUCH MORE THAN JUSTTHE SIZE OF DUMMIES FORDIFFERENT GENDERS.CHYRON: EMILY THOMAS PH.D.,CONSUMER REPORTS INJURYBIOMECHANICS"IT'S NOT ENOUGH FOR US TO JUSTTAKE THE MALE DUMMY AND SCALE ITDOWN TO THE SIZE OF A FEMALE.THERE ARE IMPORTANTPHYSIOLOGICAL DIFFERENCESBETWEEN MEN AND WOMEN THATMAKES OUR BODIES REACTDIFFERENTLY DURING A CAR CRASH.THAT'S WHY IT'S IMPORTANT FOR USTO ACCOUNT FOR THESEBIOMECHANICALAND MATERIAL DIFFERENCES IN OURDUMMY DESIGN."OUR DUMMY DESIGN."GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AREEVALUATING A NEW SET OF DUMMIES,CALLED THOR.THEY HAVE BEEN IN DEVELOPMENTSINCE THE 1980S AND MAY BE USEDINEUROPEAN CRASH TESTS AS SOON ASTHIS YEAR.THEY'LL BE ABLE TO COLLECT MOREDATA THAN THE CURRENT MODEL.APPARENTLY, THOUGH, THERE ARENO PLANS FOR AN AVERAGE FEMALETHOR DUMMY.