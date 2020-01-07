'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Skylar Petrah RT @cnni: Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author whose 1994 memoir "Prozac Nation" ignited conversations about the then-taboo topic of clinical depr… 53 minutes ago

Read THE WORLD FRONT on comiXology! Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 https://t.co/hNvZ2LncO8 57 minutes ago

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of "Prozac Nation," dies at 52 https://t.co/2nuQ1cvs6v https://t.co/GeIx23Vzhw 58 minutes ago

Ghost Riders Leather Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 - The New York Times https://t.co/1f9XDBjzut via… https://t.co/wIfIr3ppV1 59 minutes ago

Stage Center Now RT @THR: Elizabeth Wurtzel's #ProzacNation was published in 1994 when Wurtzel was in her mid-20s and set off a debate that lasted for much… 1 hour ago

Benjamin Weinthal RT @BenWeinthal: RIP: Elizabeth Wurtzel-- "Israel fights back, which is very much at odds with the Jewish instinct to discuss and deconstr… 1 hour ago

Sarah Sigari RT @thandienewton: RIP Elizabeth Wurtzel, journalist and author of Prozac Nation, dies aged 52 https://t.co/rD1ex2iOu9 1 hour ago