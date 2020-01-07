Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Wurtzel's childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan.

7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed author behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostExtraHaaretzUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBC.caJust JaredAceShowbizNYTimes.com


Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of Prozac Nation, dies at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose blunt and painful confessions of her struggles with addiction and depression...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe WrapJust JaredNYTimes.comBBC NewsThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PetrahSkylar

Skylar Petrah RT @cnni: Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author whose 1994 memoir "Prozac Nation" ignited conversations about the then-taboo topic of clinical depr… 53 minutes ago

KurtBelcher

Read THE WORLD FRONT on comiXology! Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 https://t.co/hNvZ2LncO8 57 minutes ago

CBSSunday

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of "Prozac Nation," dies at 52 https://t.co/2nuQ1cvs6v https://t.co/GeIx23Vzhw 58 minutes ago

GhostRidersLeth

Ghost Riders Leather Elizabeth Wurtzel, ‘Prozac Nation’ Author, Is Dead at 52 - The New York Times https://t.co/1f9XDBjzut via… https://t.co/wIfIr3ppV1 59 minutes ago

StageCenterNow

Stage Center Now RT @THR: Elizabeth Wurtzel's #ProzacNation was published in 1994 when Wurtzel was in her mid-20s and set off a debate that lasted for much… 1 hour ago

BenWeinthal

Benjamin Weinthal RT @BenWeinthal: RIP: Elizabeth Wurtzel-- "Israel fights back, which is very much at odds with the Jewish instinct to discuss and deconstr… 1 hour ago

msmouse87

Sarah Sigari RT @thandienewton: RIP Elizabeth Wurtzel, journalist and author of Prozac Nation, dies aged 52 https://t.co/rD1ex2iOu9 1 hour ago

jrmoscozo

Jorge Roberto Moscoz RT @nypost: Elizabeth Wurtzel, 'Prozac Nation' author, dead at 52 https://t.co/C8JhWX4xQc https://t.co/BTpyXIE5RZ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52 [Video]'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

Wurtzel&apos;s childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.