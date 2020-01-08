Global  

Australia will cull camels as they enter into conflict with aboriginals | Oneindia News

Australia will cull camels as they enter into conflict with aboriginals | Oneindia News

Australia will cull camels as they enter into conflict with aboriginals | Oneindia News

Australia has decided to cull 10,000 camels as they drink too much water.

The drought ravaged southern Australia will see this culling which will last over 5 days.

Aboriginal officials in the remote northwest of South Australia approved the killing as humans and animals struggle to find drinking water as the land gets scorched due to acute drought in the region.
