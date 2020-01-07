Global  

Dozens of potential jurors rejected from Harvey Weinstein trial

Dozens of potential jurors rejected from Harvey Weinstein trial

Dozens of potential jurors rejected from Harvey Weinstein trial

Over a third of potential jurors have been rejected from Harvey Weinstein's trial because they admitted they could not be fair and impartial.
Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial are expected...
Harvey Weinstein's Trial Struggles To Find Jurors Who Will Be Impartial

Harvey Weinstein’s trial has already hit a little snag in finding jurors. Variety is reporting that...
Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron could testify against Harvey Weinstein [Video]Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron could testify against Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron were among a list of 90 names that could be called as witnesses at Harvey Weinstein's trial.

