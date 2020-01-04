Sebastian Gorka’s Crude Joke About Greta Thunberg 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:21s - Published Sebastian Gorka’s Crude Joke About Greta Thunberg President Donald Trump’s former aide Sebastian Gorka made a crude joke about climate activist Greta Thunberg during his radio show.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like