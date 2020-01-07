Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over phone use in court

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over phone use in court

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over phone use in court

Harvey Weinstein found himself in hot water during Tuesday's hearing in New York after he was caught using his phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail over phone use in court

Judge threatens to revoke Harvey Weinstein's bail over phone use in courtJudge furious with Weinstein for using phone in courtroom, where mogul is standing trial on five...
WorldNews - Published

Harvey Weinstein Gets Jail Warning for Repeated Use of Cell Phone in Court

Making a return to Manhattan Supreme Court for the start of jury selection, the disgraced producer...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

Weinstein Threatened With Jail For Using Cell Phone In Court [Video]Weinstein Threatened With Jail For Using Cell Phone In Court

Weinstein Threatened With Jail For Using Cell Phone In Court

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.