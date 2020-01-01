Global  

Incredible Tech From CES 2020

Incredible Tech From CES 2020

Incredible Tech From CES 2020

Samsung introduced the Sero, a 43-inch TV with the ability to rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

The 4K QLED TV will rotate in sync with your phone.
