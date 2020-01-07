Global  

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

Facebook Bans 'Deepfake' Videos in Run-Up to 2020 Election

The new policy was announced by the social media giant on Monday.

It includes the Instagram platform &quot;Deepfake&quot; videos have been manipulated by AI to make it appear that a person “said words that they did not actually say&quot;.
