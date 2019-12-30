Global  

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

The 'Jeopardy!'

Host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer.
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.com


Rep. John Lewis and Alex Trebek have pancreatic cancer. What are symptoms, treatments?

Known as the "silent killer," pancreatic cancer — diagnosed in both Rep. John Lewis and Alex Trebek...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message Of Support To John Lewis https://t.co/p9h8awqqzA https://t.co/PvOcCyWYeM 2 hours ago

slthompson29

SLThompson RT @katsbreez: Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis https://t.co/dCiPZN77Hg 2 hours ago

katsbreez

Kathryn H. Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis https://t.co/dCiPZN77Hg 4 hours ago

WERUradio

WERUradio Alex Trebek Sends Positive Message To Sen John Lewis. Hear the story this morning on the WE aRe U Morning Crew. Li… https://t.co/twgJdxqN9v 5 hours ago

BabinHbabin

Heather Babin Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message Of Support To John Lewis https://t.co/BffhmzQ3pt 12 hours ago

deb_chavis

ElizabethWarren2020 RT @InactionNever: Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message Of Support To John Lewis The longtime “Jeopardy!” host and the Georgia Democrat are bot… 16 hours ago

InactionNever

FierceWarriorNStilettos Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message Of Support To John Lewis The longtime “Jeopardy!” host and the Georgia Democrat ar… https://t.co/txvUBIDMGv 16 hours ago

AlphaNewsCo

Alphanews Alex Trebek Sends Sweet Message Of Support To John Lewis https://t.co/0aQ4fluzeZ https://t.co/5zUflQYFub 16 hours ago


Alex Trebek Stands With Rep. John Lewis

Both figures are fighting pancreatic cancer.

Both figures are fighting pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:14Published

James Holzhauer on Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis

James Holzhauer talks about how he reacted to Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis.

James Holzhauer talks about how he reacted to Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:47Published

