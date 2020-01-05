Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Remembering David Bowie

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Remembering David Bowie

Remembering David Bowie

Remembering David Bowie.

David Robert Jones was born on January 8, 1947 and passed on January 10, 2016.

Here are five facts to celebrate the singer's life.

1.

He changed his name to David Bowie to avoid being confused with Davy Jones from The Monkees.

2.

Bowie’s most famous alter ego was Ziggy Stardust.

3.

His hit single, “Space Oddity,” came out days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

4.

Bowie was one of the first artists to start music streaming after he released his single, “Telling Lies,” exclusively online.

5.

He has sold over 140 million records.

Happy Birthday, David Bowie!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brand New David Bowie EP Confirmed

'Is It Any Wonder?' lands on Record Store Day... Six rare and unreleased *David Bowie* gems will...
Clash - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic


Inspired by David Bowie: 10 Artists Who Borrowed a Page From the Late Icon's Truly Original Playbook

David Bowie's death left a gaping hole in the roster of living artists whose inspirational reach...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristineVic

Christine Vickers RT @gigseekr: Today we're remembering the late, great David Bowie on what would have been his 73rd Birthday. Rest in Peace Starman ⭐ #Dav… 9 seconds ago

IgnacioCaviM

Ignacio RT @dusttodigital: Remembering David Bowie on what would have been his 73rd birthday. Here he is speaking about the internet in 1999. https… 5 minutes ago

jrarsenal71

Jamie RT @Albumism: Remembering #DavidBowie today on what would have been his 73rd birthday (born January 8, 1947) | Revisit his musical legacy—i… 6 minutes ago

PaulyBowz

Paul Bastkowski RT @gummyarts: Remembering David Bowie, born on this date in 1947 https://t.co/Hb9uxE3mvm 8 minutes ago

AkuffoE17215788

Akuffo Emmanuel RT @nypl: #OnThisDay in 1947, musician David Bowie was born. We're remembering Bowie with a list of his favorite books—a list that's divers… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP [Video]David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP

A new David Bowie EP called 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?' is set to be released for streaming, kicking off with an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published

Yungblud hints a Post Malone collaboration is coming soon [Video]Yungblud hints a Post Malone collaboration is coming soon

Yungblud appears to have suggested he has a collaboration with Post Malone coming out this year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.