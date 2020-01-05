Remembering David Bowie

Remembering David Bowie.

David Robert Jones was born on January 8, 1947 and passed on January 10, 2016.

Here are five facts to celebrate the singer's life.

1.

He changed his name to David Bowie to avoid being confused with Davy Jones from The Monkees.

2.

Bowie’s most famous alter ego was Ziggy Stardust.

3.

His hit single, “Space Oddity,” came out days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

4.

Bowie was one of the first artists to start music streaming after he released his single, “Telling Lies,” exclusively online.

5.

He has sold over 140 million records.

Happy Birthday, David Bowie!