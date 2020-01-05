Remembering David Bowie
David Robert Jones was
born on January 8, 1947 and
passed on January 10, 2016.
Here are five facts
to celebrate the
singer's life.
1.
He changed his name to
David Bowie to avoid being
confused with Davy Jones
from The Monkees.
2.
Bowie’s most famous
alter ego was Ziggy Stardust.
3.
His hit single, “Space Oddity,” came out
days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon.
4.
Bowie was one of the first artists to start
music streaming after he released his single,
“Telling Lies,” exclusively online.
5.
He has sold over
140 million records.
Happy Birthday,
David Bowie!