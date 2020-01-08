Global  

Jonathan Pryce thanks his uncanny resemblance to Pope Francis

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce may have lost out on a Golden Globe last Sunday but he remains one of the frontrunners to get an Oscar nomination this year, for his role playing the pontiff in &quot;The Two Popes&quot; with Anthony Hopkins.
