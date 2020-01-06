Global  

EU Commission President departs LSE ahead of PM meeting

EU Commission President departs LSE ahead of PM meeting

EU Commission President departs LSE ahead of PM meeting

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has departed the London School of Economics ahead of her meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

