'Legality' of Soleimani killing is not UK's role: Johnson 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:54s - Published 'Legality' of Soleimani killing is not UK's role: Johnson Britain's Labour party grillied Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his handling of the Iran crisis. In parliament, Johnson told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that allegations he let a potential U.S.-UK Brexit trade deal influence his decisions were "absolute fiction." 0

